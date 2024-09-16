They Scored from Where!?: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 28

September 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The race for the USL Championship Playoffs took another collection of twists this weekend with games that included remarkable comebacks that included some outstanding finishes, including long-distance strikes and close-range pieces of skill. Here are our top four, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

