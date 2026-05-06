THE UFL SHOW EP. 7: DTR, TODD HALEY, & SAM KIDD JOIN THE SHOW

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







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United Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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