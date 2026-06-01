The Stars Align: 2026-2027 Player Signings to be Revealed

Published on June 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up, announced that it will begin revealing player signings for the 2026-27 season today. Daily announcements will roll out across LOVB social media channels throughout this impactful signing window. The league continues to add world-class athletes to the fold ahead of LOVB season three.

The 2026-27 season signing class will feature more than 60 new athletes, adding seven Olympians and 23 All-Americans to LOVB's roster ahead of season three. The new additions feature a high-level group filled with both U.S. and international athletes with a plethora of National Team experience, as LOVB expands to 10 teams and deepens its commitment to fielding the best women's volleyball talent in the world.

"The athletes joining LOVB for the 2026-27 season reflect exactly what this league was built to be, a home for the best volleyball players in the world and a beacon for the next generation watching from the stands or the club gym," Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro said. "We are proud to welcome this class to LOVB, and we can't wait for our fans to meet them."

Building on back-to-back seasons that have established LOVB Pro as one of the premier destinations for world-class volleyball, the 2026-27 class continues the league's tradition of bringing together Olympians, national team veterans, and top NCAA talent under one roof. During the 2026 season, 80% of LOVB athletes had national team experience, one in five was an Olympian, and the league represented 20 countries across its rosters.

Fans can follow every announcement on LOVB's Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook channels. Additional details and official roster information will be available at www.lovb.com.

The 2026-27 LOVB Pro season will mark the league's third year of play and its first with 10 teams, adding LOVB Los Angeles, LOVB Minnesota, LOVB San Francisco, and LOVB Miami to the existing six franchises in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, and Salt Lake. Beginning in season three, LOVB will also introduce an Eastern and Western Conference format. The Eastern Conference will feature LOVB Miami, LOVB Atlanta, LOVB Madison, LOVB Minnesota, and LOVB Nebraska, and the Western Conference will include: LOVB Austin, LOVB Houston, LOVB Los Angeles, LOVB Salt Lake, and LOVB San Francisco. Each team will take the court for eight or more home matches during the season.

Having just completed its second season, LOVB drew sizable, passionate crowds across all markets. Fans regularly lined up to meet their idols, while the league attracted highly engaged viewers across USA Network, Victory+ and ESPN, as well as amassed more than 1,038,652 followers across league and team social channels. With more than 30 premier partners, including Chase, Adidas, Skims, and YETI, LOVB's community-driven model of professional volleyball rooted in athlete development and global ambition continues to set a new standard for modern sports leagues in the United States.

For more information about League One Volleyball, please visit www.lovb.com.







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