Boden Signs wtih LOVB

Published on June 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up, will begin revealing player signings for the 2026-27 season today. The stars align with daily announcements rolling out across LOVB social media channels throughout this impactful signing window. With all eyes on LOVB, the league continues to add world-class athletes to the fold ahead of season three.

The 2026-27 season signing class will feature more than 60 new athletes, including 31 international players and 16 All-Americans as LOVB expands to ten teams and deepens its commitment to fielding the best women's volleyball talent in the world.

"All eyes are on LOVB, and this signing class is exactly why." Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro said. "The athletes joining us for the 2026-27 season represent the highest level of volleyball talent in the world, and watching them choose LOVB, season after season, is a testament to what this league has built. The stars are aligning here, and we could not be more proud to introduce them to our fans."

The following athletes are joining League One Volleyball this season:

Kathryn Boden (née Plummer)

Fans can follow every announcement on LOVB's Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook channels, as well as online here and at lovb.com/athletes.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 1, 2026

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