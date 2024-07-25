The Rookie Won It in Overtime... Then Hit the "Dame Time" Celly

July 25, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos YouTube Video







Fourth overall pick Shane Knobloch scored the game-winning goal for the Carolina Chaos in Fairfield. After hitting the shot, he turned to the crowd and hit the coldest celly of the 2024 season.

