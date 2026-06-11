The Game That Could'Ve Changed Everything: Chicago vs New England: Week 11 Full Match: #MLR2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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Week 11 of the 2026 MLR regular season - @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR vs @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks Full match replay.

Championship Weekend 6.21.26 in Chicago tickets on sale: https://www.majorleague.rugby/champ Watch every MLR match live on ESPN+  ' bit.ly/MLRESPN Tickets  ' majorleague.rugby/tickets Full Schedule  ' majorleague.rugby/schedules #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby







Major League Rugby Stories from June 10, 2026

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