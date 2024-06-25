The Break Presented by the General: Matas Buzelis NBA Draft Episode Teaser

June 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







With the G League season over, potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Matas Buzelis prepares for the night he's been working towards his entire career. #TheBreak returns Wednesday, July 10 for a special finale episode, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Matas' NBA Draft experience. Narrated by Shaquille O'Neal, this is The Break presented by Ã¢â¬Âª@TheGeneralInsurance

