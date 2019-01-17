Texarkana Twins Announce New General Manager

Texarkana, TX - Michelle Citty has been announced as the new General Manager, where she will continue the success of the Texarkana Twins. Cassidy Mcwha has been hired as the new marketing and content strategist and will be keeping fans up to date with the latest news.

Texarkana native Michelle Citty will be taking on the role as General Manager. Michelle is from a military family that moved around during her childhood but Michelle has always considered Texarkana to be her one true home. Ms. Citty is excited to stay put in Texarkana and to take on this new role for the Twins. Michelle is familiar with the community as she has worked for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and AMI radio. "This position excites me more than any other position I have taken because it is community driven, I can have an impact in the community and bring fun to Texarkana".

The Twins new Marketing and Content Strategist Cassidy Mcwha is originally from Scurry, Texas. Ms. Mcwha recently graduated from Texas A&M University, where she worked for 12th Man Productions creating content for Texas A&M Athletics. Cassidy has a passion for sports media and makes a great fit for this team. "I am excited to join this team and to be able to expand the coverage of the Twins, I am ready to interact with fans and get in touch with this special community."'

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana - for tickets and information on Texarkana's very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2019 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

