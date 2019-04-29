Texarkana Twins Add West Coast Talent

Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins announced on Monday the addition of two arms coming from the state of California. Left-handed pitcher, Joseph Standley, will be headed to Texarkana along with right-hander Josh Winkler for the 2019 summer season.

Joseph Standley, a native of Albuquerque, NM, is in his Junior season for the Tigers. Standley has put together a solid season, making 20 appearances and registering 20 strike-outs. Joseph began his collegiate career at the University of New Mexico before transferring to Central Arizona Junior College. At Central Arizona, Standley posted a 1.35 ERA in 40 innings while striking out 46. Joseph garnered some notoriety during his high school career when he struck out 19 batters in a single game.

Josh Winkler originally comes from Folsom, CA, where he earned Player of the Year honors and hit .609 as a high school senior. He is still the school record holder for hits in a season. Before joining the University of the Pacific baseball team, he spent a year at Folsom College where he attained All-Conference honors. While Josh has shown the ability to hit, he will be transitioning to the mound to develop his 90 plus mph fastball.

Standley and Winkler, both juniors, will look to provide valuable experience for the Texarkana Twins when the season starts on May 29 in Texarkana against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. at George Dobson Field.

