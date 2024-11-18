Team of the Week Named for Week 9
November 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 11 and 17have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Mathieu Cataford | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-4A, +3
Bill Zonnon | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-1G-4A, +2
Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-4G-0A, +1
DEFENSEMEN:
Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-0G-5A, +1
Ales Zielinski | Cape Breton Eagles | 3GP-0G-4A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Raphaël Précourt | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 1-0-0-1, 1.000%, 0.00, 2 SO
