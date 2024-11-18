Team of the Week Named for Week 9

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 11 and 17have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Mathieu Cataford | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-4A, +3

Bill Zonnon | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-1G-4A, +2

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-4G-0A, +1

DEFENSEMEN:

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-0G-5A, +1

Ales Zielinski | Cape Breton Eagles | 3GP-0G-4A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Raphaël Précourt | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 1-0-0-1, 1.000%, 0.00, 2 SO

