Raphaël Précourt Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is goaltender Raphaël Précourt of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

In a pair of games, the 18-year-old from Pont-Rouge, Quebec was literally perfect in regulation, kicking aside all 39 shots he faced, en route to a 1-0-0-1 record and some much-needed points earned by a Saguenéens squad battling for top spot in the Eastern Division.

On Saturday afternoon at home, Précourt steered aside seven shots in each period, posting a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 Chicoutimi victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. The sophomore netminder was named second star of the game for a Sags squad which picked up a ninth win in its past ten outings.

Back at home on Sunday afternoon, Précourt again stopped everything he faced. Unfortunately for the Saguenéens, so did Riley Mercer in the Drummondville cage. Ultimately, The Voltigeurs prevailed 1-0 in a shootout but Précourt's 18-save effort earned him second star honors for the second consecutive game and the single point earned placed Chicoutimi into a three-way tie with Baie-Comeau and Rimouski for first place in the East Division.

A sixth-round selection of the Saguenéens in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Précourt has played a key factor in Chicoutimi's early season success with a 10-5-0-2 record, 2.76 GAA and .909% save percentage. This is his first season as the Sags' number one netminder.

