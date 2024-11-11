Team of the Week Named for Week 8

November 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 4 and 10 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Philippe Veilleux | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-4G-2A, +2

Bill Zonnon | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-4G-2A, +0

Hugo Primeau | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 3GP-2G-4A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Loïc Usereau | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-1G-4A, +2

Evan Dépatie | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-2G-3A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Lucas Beckman | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 1-1-0-0, .955%, 1.51

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.