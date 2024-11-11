Lucas Beckman Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

November 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is goaltender Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

In a pair of road games, the 17-year-old from Montreal went 1-1-0-0 with a 1.51 GAA and a .955% save percentage as the Drakkar continue to battle for top spot in the East Division.

On Thursday night in Sydney, Beckman made 27 saves, including all 12 shots fired his way in the third period, as the Drakkar defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-1 in a rematch of last year's Gilles-Courteau Trophy Semi-Final series. Beckman was named second star of the contest.

On Sunday afternoon in Moncton, two of the league's top teams battled hard for 60 minutes. Though a late third period goal would eventually earn the Wildcats a 2-1 victory, Beckman was the center of attention for Baie-Comeau. His 37-save effort earned the netminder second star honors for the second time on the Drakkar's road trip.

Drafted in the second round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Beckman is making the most of his first season as a starter. His 2.40 GAA and .914% save percentage each rank fourth in the 'Q', while he sits tied for the league lead with 11 victories.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.