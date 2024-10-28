Team of the Week Named for Week 6

October 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 21 and 27 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Alex Mercier | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-4G-2A, +6

Lars Steiner | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-1G-6A, +3

Louis-Charles Plourde | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-4G-3A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-3A, +6

Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-2G-2A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Jacob Steinman | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .956%, 1.50

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.