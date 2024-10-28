Jacob Steinman Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Moncton Wildcats goaltender, Jacob Steinman. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Toronto, Ontario went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .956% save percentage as the Eastern Conference leading Cats swept a road trip through Central Quebec over the weekend.

On Friday night in Drummondville, Steinman was in top form, stopping all 21 shots he faced through 40 minutes. He would end the evening with 34 saves thanks to a stellar third period, helping the Wildcats defeat the Western Conference leading Voltigeurs by a score of 5-1. The veteran netminder was named the game's second star.

The next afternoon in Shawinigan produced more of the same from Steinman. The third-year netminder turned in a 31-save performance in leading the Wildcats to a 5-2 triumph over the Cataractes. The Cats, backed by Keegan Warren, would then go on to complete the three-in-three road sweep in Victoriaville on Sunday with a 5-3 victory over the Tigres.

Steinman currently finds himself sitting second in the league in goals-against-average (1.96) and save percentage (.935%). His 8-2-1-0 record has helped lead the Cats to the top of the league standings, as well as the top spot in the weekly CHL Top 10 rankings.

