Team of the Week Named for Week 24
March 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 3 and 9 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Luke Woodworth | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-1G-5A, +2
Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-7G-2A, +3
Juraj Pekarcik | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-3G-2A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-2G-3A, +0
Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-3A, +0
GOALTENDER:
Mathis Rousseau | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .948%, 1.50
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025
- Team of the Week Named for Week 24 - QMJHL
- Justin Carbonneau Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.