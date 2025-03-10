Justin Carbonneau Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

March 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The QMJHL's latest Videotron Player of the Week is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Justin Carbonneau. In three games, the 18-year-old from Lévis, Quebec scored seven times and added a pair of assists as the Armada went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, Carbonneau played a pivotal role in an Armada comeback against the Charlottetown Islanders. Down 3-1 late in the second, the third-year veteran, who had already recorded an assist in the game, found the back of the net to pull his squad to within one. Carbonneau went on to snipe the winner 1:52 into the extra frame to deliver a 4-3 overtime triumph. Carbonneau was the easy choice for first star of the contest.

Back at home on Saturday afternoon, the Armada would fall to the Moncton Wildcats 5-2. However, Carbonneau would score his 42nd goal of the season to provide a third-period lead for Blainville, who would take the league-leading Cats down to the wire before ultimately going down to defeat.

In Drummondville on Sunday afternoon, Carbonneau would put the Armada back on track in a big way. By the time the game was over, the dynamic forward had recorded his first four-goal game in the QMJHL, added an assist for good measure, and was named the first star in a 7-3 Armada victory over the Western Conference leading Voltigeurs. Carbonneau's second goal of the contest would also prove to be his second game-winner of the week.

As the Armada continues to battle for position in the upper level of the Western Conference, Carbonneau keeps finding the back of the net. He currently sits at 46 goals and 87 points, good for second overall in the 'Q' in both departments. Carbonneau is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 24 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 23 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

Justin Carbonneau Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.