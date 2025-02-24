Team of the Week Named for Week 22
February 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 17 and 23 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-4G-6A, +8
Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-4G-2A, +5
Juraj Pekarcik | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-7A, +5
DEFENSEMEN:
Adam Fortier-Gendron | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-3A, +9
Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-1G-3A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Mathys Fernandez | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2-0-0-0, .981%, 0.50, 1 SO
