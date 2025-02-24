Team of the Week Named for Week 22

February 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 17 and 23 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Matyas Melovsky | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-4G-6A, +8

Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-4G-2A, +5

Juraj Pekarcik | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-7A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Adam Fortier-Gendron | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-3A, +9

Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-1G-3A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Mathys Fernandez | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2-0-0-0, .981%, 0.50, 1 SO

