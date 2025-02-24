Matyas Melovsky Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

February 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The most recent QMJHL Videotron Player of the Week is Baie-Comeau Drakkar center Matyas Melovsky. In three games, the 19-year-old from Unicov, Czechia scored four times and added six assists as the Drakkar went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, Melovsky had a game to remember. His three-goal, four-assist performance was one of several impressive offensive performances for the Drakkar in the team's 14-0 blowout of the Saint John Sea Dogs. Not only did the team set a new franchise record for most goals in one game, Melovsky was named the game's first star, registering a +7 rating and winning 13 of 15 faceoffs.

On Saturday afternoon in Rimouski, the third-year veteran recorded assists on the first two goals of the game. Both plays proved key in the Drakkar's 4-3 overtime triumph over the Océanic. Besides extending his club's win streak to five games, Melovsky continued his mastery in the faceoff circle, going 16-for-22 on draws.

The Drakkar's win streak would come to an end the following day as the team dropped a 5-1 road decision to the Océanic. However, Melovsky would keep his current point streak alive with a first period goal, extending his personal run to five games.

Melovsky has already set career bests with 23 goals and 70 points through 48 games. His 47 assists are good for third overall in the 'Q' and his +36 tied his for fourth place overall. Melovsky was a sixth-round selection of the New Jersey Devils at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 22 | Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

