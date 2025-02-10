Team of the Week Named for Week 20

February 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 3 and 9 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Sam Oliver | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-5G-2A, +5

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-3G-3A, +2

Thomas Verdon | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-3G-3A, +4

DEFENSEMEN:

Alex Huang | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-1G-2A, +3

Dyllan Gill | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-4A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Raphaël Précourt | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2-0-0-0, .959%, 1.00

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.