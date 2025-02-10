Sam Oliver Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The most recent Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Sam Oliver of the Drummondville Voltigeurs. In three games, the 20-year-old center from Saint John, New Brunswick scored five times and added a pair of assists as the Volts went 2-0-1-0 on the week, maintaining their lead atop the Western Conference standings.

On Wednesday night at home, Oliver tied up a close game against Rouyn-Noranda with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Though the Huskies went on to earn a 3-2 overtime victory, Oliver kept his point streak alive at six games.

On Friday night in Sherbrooke, the fifth-year veteran led the Voltigeurs' charge, scoring twice, including his seventh game-winner of the season, and adding an assist in Drummondville's 4-1 triumph over the Phoenix. Oliver, who also finished the game with an impressive +3 rating, was named the game's first star.

The veteran sniper was at it again the following afternoon, in front of his home crowd this time around. After assisting on the eventual game-winner in the opening period, Oliver added a shorthanded snipe in the second and a powerplay marker in the third in the Voltigeurs' 3-0 win over the Victoriaville Tigres. Once more, he was named first star for the contest.

With this week's goal scoring barrage, Oliver has vaulted into the league lead in that department with 42 tallies in 50 games. Originally a second-round selection of the Charlottetown Islanders at the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, Oliver was a key member of Drummondville's championship squad last year, posting 17 points in 19 playoff games.

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

