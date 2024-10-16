Team of the Week Announced for Week 4
October 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 7 and 13 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Ethan Gauthier | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-2G-4A, +6
Cole Burbidge | Cape Breton Eagles | 3GP-4G-2A, +3
Justin Poirier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-3G-2A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
Nate Tivey | Saint John Sea Dogs | 2GP-0G-6A, +3
Tomas Lavoie | Cape Breton Eagles | 3GP-1G-8A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0, .971%, 1.00, 1 SO
