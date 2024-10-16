CHL's #1-Ranked Wildcats Tackle Sea Dogs Thursday

October 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats - ranked 1st in the CHL - go for their 5th straight win on Thursday night at home. The Sea Dogs are in WildTown and have a win streak of their own going on - taking their last 2 in convincing fashion.

Fans are encouraged to dress up & show their support for their favourite football team - CFL, NFL, U Sports, NCAA, high school, minor team, any team! Let's see those colours!

The Cats have outscored their opponents 23-6 over the last 2 weekends and the scoring has been by committee. Julius Sumpf leads the squad with 11 points (5G, 6A), followed by Vincent Collard (2G, 7A) with 9 points. Markus Vidicek (5G, 3A) & Yoan Loshing (3G, 5A) sit tied for 3rd with 8 each. Etienne Morin leads the D corps with 3 goals and 3 helpers in his 6 games played.

The Wildcats goaltending has been solid. Jacob Steinman has carried the load early - 5 wins, a 2.00 GAA and .932 save %. Keegan Warren won his recent debut, allowing 1 goal and stopping 29/30 shots.

Saint John sit 5th the Eastern Conference with a 6-3 record. Nate Tivey has been on fire this season with 15 points (3G, 12A) in 8 games. Elliot Dubé has 8 points (4G, 4A) and sniper Tyler Peddle has 5 goals with his 7 points.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 1pm.

