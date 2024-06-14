Taze Moore's Triple-Double Propels Bandits To 112-91 Win Over Sea Bears

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits' Taze Moore in action

Vancouver Bandits' Taze Moore in action

Taze Moore's triple-double helped the Vancouver Bandits (6-1) remain undefeated at home with a 112-91 victory over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (3-4) on Thursday evening at Langley Events Centre.

The win marked Vancouver's first-ever triumph over the Winnipeg Sea Bears, and increased their lead to one game in the Western Conference over the idle Saskatchewan Rattlers. With the victory, Vancouver is also two wins away from matching their win total from all of last season.

Images from this story

