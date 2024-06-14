Taze Moore's Triple-Double Propels Bandits To 112-91 Win Over Sea Bears
June 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Taze Moore's triple-double helped the Vancouver Bandits (6-1) remain undefeated at home with a 112-91 victory over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (3-4) on Thursday evening at Langley Events Centre.
The win marked Vancouver's first-ever triumph over the Winnipeg Sea Bears, and increased their lead to one game in the Western Conference over the idle Saskatchewan Rattlers. With the victory, Vancouver is also two wins away from matching their win total from all of last season.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Bandits' Taze Moore in action
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Stingers Look to Regain Form as They Visit Surge in Battle of Alberta Rematch - Edmonton Stingers
- Sea Bears Fall to Bandits 112-91 - Winnipeg Sea Bears
- Vancouver Bandits Beat Winnipeg to Improve to 4-0 at Home, Maintain Top Spot in CEBL - Vancouver Bandits
- Hot-Shooting Night Earns Scarborough Fourth-Straight Win with 105-91 Victory Over Ottawa - CEBL
- Taze Moore's Triple-Double Propels Bandits To 112-91 Win Over Sea Bears - CEBL
- Omari Moore's Triple-Double Lifts River Lions To 94-80 Win Over Alliance - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.