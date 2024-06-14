Omari Moore's Triple-Double Lifts River Lions To 94-80 Win Over Alliance
June 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Omari Moore erupts for the first triple-double of the 2024 CEBL season as the Niagara River Lions (4-2) defeat the Montreal Alliance (2-5), 94-80.
Moore was all over the stat sheet tonight, scoring 16 points on 50 per cent shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. He also added five steals and three blocked shots in the win.
Niagara River Lions' Omari Moore in action
