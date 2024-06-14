Hot-Shooting Night Earns Scarborough Fourth-Straight Win with 105-91 Victory Over Ottawa

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars' Tevian Jones

() Scarborough Shooting Stars' Tevian Jones()

The Scarborough Shooting Stars extended their league-best win streak to four games on Thursday night as they took down the Ottawa BlackJacks by a score of 105-91.

Entering the night, Scarborough led the league in three-point makes per game (13.6) and were second in percentage (39.3), and they improved on both of those numbers. The Shooting Stars hit a season-high 20 threes (+13) on a 44 per cent clip as they walked away with their second home win of the season.

Eight different players made a three pointer for Scarborough, while six other Shooting Stars hit at least two.

