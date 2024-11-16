Sports stats



Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

November 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Tampa Bay Sun FC's Natasha Flint and Carlee Giammona score two first-half goals to earn a 2-1 win, snapping Carolina Ascent FC's 11-match unbeaten streak.

