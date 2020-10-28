Tailgate Party: Michigan vs Michigan State

Watch the big game on the biggest screen possible. Come out to Homer Stryker Field to watch Michigan and Michigan State play on our giant video board. Gates open up at 11:30am before a noon kickoff. We have limited capacity and will spread everyone out on the field to ensure the safest possible environment to watch the game. There will be tailgating games like corn hole and fowling. Plus plenty of beer specials, along with Fat Mike's Barbecue who will be at the stadium with a food truck. This is the biggest and safest tailgate around.

General admission tickets are just $8. You can upgrade to a $25 ticket which includes two beer vouchers, 3 chicken/pork tacos or sliders from Fat Mike's or two brisket tacos/sliders. This is normally a $30 value.

Come out to the best and safest tailgate party this Saturday and represent your team!

