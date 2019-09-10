Syracuse Mets See Huge Jump in Attendance During the 2019 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets experienced a huge jump in attendance numbers during their Inaugural Season as the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. Excluding teams that built a new stadium or moved, Syracuse saw the greatest jump in all of Minor League Baseball with 50,146 more fans at historic NBT Bank Stadium this summer. Over the last five seasons, the average attendance for Syracuse baseball games is up 21%, according to the Sports Business Journal.

"This is amazing news," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "We are solidly the second highest attended sporting event in Central New York. People forget we play outside, and half our games are in April and May often 7 days in a row. The Met-effect is real and in conjunction with fun promotions, great customer service, the widest food selections and a great social atmosphere, we are looking to increase those numbers next year."

Across the country, Minor League Baseball saw attendance climb during the 2019 season. Attendance for the 176 MiLB teams was up 2%, or 984, 0000 fans, compared to 2018, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Pat O'Conner, MiLB's president and CEO, said facility improvements played a big role in putting fans in seats, and he pointed to the success of Pride Nights and the Copa de la Diversión initiatives for adding to the overall numbers. Those two promotions made up 5% of all domestic games in 2019.

Syracuse is due to undergo stadium renovations over the next two years as well. While details have not yet been released, fans can expect the renovations to create a better fan experience with more areas for socializing.

The Syracuse Mets 2020 home opener is Friday, April 17th, 2020.

