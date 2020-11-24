Syracuse Crunch to Hold Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru December 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru allows fans to continue the annual tradition of collecting stuffed animals and toys for local children supported by The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Fans participating in the Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru can pull up on Montgomery St. outside the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Once at the arena, fans may toss their donations from their cars.

The Crunch will only accept new stuffed animals and toys this season. All fans attending the Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru must wear a mask.

Fans that are uncomfortable or unable to attend the Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru may purchase items from The Salvation Army's Amazon Wish List at www.syracusecrunch.com/wishlist. The Wish List is separated by gender and age groups. All gifts purchased through the Wish List will ship directly to The Salvation Army.

Stanley Steemer is locally owned and operated. Stanley Steemer is the first carpet cleaning service to be certified by the asthma and allergy foundation, by removing an average of 94 percent of common household allergens.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

