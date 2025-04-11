Surge Sign Former NBA Guard Mané

April 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release









Karim Mané with the Delaware Blue Coats

(Calgary Surge, Credit: Delaware Blue Coats) Karim Mané with the Delaware Blue Coats(Calgary Surge, Credit: Delaware Blue Coats)

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have signed Karim Mané, a 6-foot-5 guard from Saint-Hubert, Quebec, for the 2025 season.

Mané brings a dynamic combination of professional experience, athleticism, and playmaking ability to the Surge backcourt. A former NBA player with the Orlando Magic, Mané appeared in 10 games during the 2020-21 season, and also played a key role in helping the Lakeland Magic win the NBA G League championship, averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Since his NBA stint, Mané has gained valuable experience playing for multiple G League franchises, including the Memphis Hustle, Greensboro Swarm, and Delaware Blue Coats. Most recently, he competed overseas with Shumen (Bulgaria) and ABC Fighters, the reigning Ivorian champions, becoming the first player in Fighters' history to have played in the NBA.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, and raised in Canada from the age of seven, Mané's basketball journey began at age 12. He blossomed at Vanier College, where he led the team to back-to-back RSEQ championships and was twice named a CCAA All-Canadian before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

"Karim is an incredibly gifted athlete with a high-level skill set and a hunger to compete," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "He's played on some of the biggest stages, and he brings a relentless work ethic and drive to get better every day. We're excited to bring his talent and leadership to Calgary."

"I'm looking forward to joining the Surge and getting to work with this group," said Mané. "I've heard great things about the culture, the fans, and the energy in Calgary. I'm ready to give everything I've got and help this team win."

The Surge will continue to unveil new player signings in the lead-up to their third season in Calgary.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season are now available to the general public. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions). Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.

Images from this story



Karim Mané with the Delaware Blue Coats

(Delaware Blue Coats)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 11, 2025

Surge Sign Former NBA Guard Mané - Calgary Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.