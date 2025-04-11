Victoria Vikes Star, U SPORTS National Champion Diego Maffia Re-Signs with Vancouver Bandits

April 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed 2025 U SPORTS national champion and the University of Victoria's all-time leading scorer Diego Maffia to a Standard Player Contract.

A product of Victoria, B.C. and an alumnus of Oak Bay High School, Maffia leaves UVic with a decorated university career including back-to-back U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian and Canada West Player of the Year honours in 2023 and 2024, as well as being named U SPORTS player of the Year in 2024. He was instrumental in the Vikes' recent success, contributing to three consecutive Canada West championships (2021, 2022, 2023) and four straight U SPORTS Final 8 appearances, culminating with a national championship in 2025.

Over the course of five seasons, Maffia averaged 29.0 minutes, 20.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds 1.2 steals and 3.4 three-pointers made on 33.3 per cent shooting across 103 games played (80 starts). He finishes his career as UVic's all-time leading scorer, amassing 2,096 points.

Maffia's 2024-25 season ended prematurely after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in January. He is currently recovering from successful surgery and will be placed on the club's Suspended List for the 2025 CEBL season. With this signing, the Bandits will have the first chance to retain Maffia's rights for the 2026 season.

"Diego has always been a huge part of our development culture. We want to help Diego through his recovery process and make sure he is set up for success with us when he is ready to get back to action," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Originally drafted sixth overall in the 2023 CEBL Draft, Maffia has appeared in 30 games for the Bandits across two seasons with averages of 4.9 points, 1.6 assists 1.0 rebounds and 11.2 minutes per game. Bandits fans were first introduced to his talents at the pro level when, in his first career pro start, Maffia recorded a double-double and the game-winning basket as part of a 15-point, 11-assist performance against the Calgary Surge on June 3, 2023.

