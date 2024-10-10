Supernovas Middle Blocker, National Champion Briana Holman to Appear at Marvel Classic, Nebraska Volleyball Match as Part of Trophy Tour

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and the first Pro Volleyball champions, will welcome middle blocker and Nebraska Volleyball national champion Briana Holman back to the state as she makes appearances during Omaha's official Trophy Tour.

Holman, who redshirted during Nebraska's 2015 title run, earned AVCA honorable mention honors for the Huskers' most recent national title in 2017. She averaged 2.41 kills per set on a .358 hitting percentage and recorded 1.16 blocks per set during her senior campaign.

The Texas native will make her first stop at Bellevue University's Marvel Classic on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center. The two-day tournament, hosted by the Bruins, features six teams from around the region.

Holman will then appear at the final Omaha Farmers Market of the year in the Old Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Later that evening, she will attend Nebraska Volleyball's match against Rutgers in Lincoln. The match will begin at 7 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Holman's final stop will be at the 2024 Greater Omaha Walk to End Alzheimer's event on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The walk will be held indoors at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse at the Lied Fitness Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the event ceremony at 10:30 a.m., and the walk will commence at 11 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to attend these events, where they can meet Holman, see the championship trophy, participate in prize giveaways, and get ticket information about the upcoming 2025 season, which is set to begin in January.

