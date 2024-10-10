Pro Volleyball Federation, Onrise Announce Partnership to Provide Mental Health Services

October 10, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







As the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, Pro Volleyball Federation is committed to providing the best resources for its athletes both on and off the court. To deliver on this commitment, PVF has partnered with Onrise to provide mental health care and support to each athlete on every team roster. The services will be offered at no cost to the players and is being announced as part of World Mental Health Day.

"At Pro Volleyball Federation, we are prioritizing the overall well-being of our players. Our partnership with Onrise is just one of many ways that we are working to foster an environment where athletes can excel in their careers while also receiving the resources they need to thrive as individuals," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "As we continue to grow, our league will remain focused on setting new standards for women's professional sports and supporting our athletes in every way possible"

The services provided by Pro Volleyball Federation and Onrise will span a full 12-month period and will begin during the preseason, ensuring players have resources and support prior to the start of the 2025 campaign. In addition to athletes, the agreement with Onrise will also benefit all Pro Volleyball trainers, as well as six staff members per team including each team coach and athletic trainer.

"The physical and mental demands placed on professional athletes are immense. Having the right resources available to provide mental health support to our athletes allows us to address the full scope of their well-being while also helping them achieve success at the highest levels of competition," said David Getsoff, athletic trainer for the Grand Rapids Rise and medical director for Pro Volleyball Federation.

Onrise's unique approach empowers the athletes through athlete-specific peer support delivered by retired athletes, and access to therapy, psychiatry, and crisis services. The model drives engagement increases trust and reduces the stigma around mental health by using former athletes in a peer support role that serves athletes on their terms. Onrise provides flexible 1-on-1 telehealth support to meet the athletes' unique needs and schedules. Athletes can book a session within 48 hours and support is available in 300+ languages

"Onrise is honored to provide mental health care and support to PVF players and staff," said Kimberly Quigley, MD, FABPN, Chief Executive Officer at Onrise. "Pro Volleyball Federation and Onrise share the same mentality that players come first, and the PVF's investment in their players' mental health clearly communicates that mental health is not a 'nice to have,' but a 'must have' in today's environment."

In addition to mental health services, Pro Volleyball Federation ensures that its athletes receive comprehensive health benefits year-round, including medical, dental, vision, and wellness programs. The partnership with Onrise further reinforces PVF's dedication to the overall well-being and long-term success of its players.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.