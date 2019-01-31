Suns Announce Hiring of Pittsfield Native Connor Carey

January 31, 2019 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - Pittsfield Suns News Release





PITTSFIELD, MA - The Pittsfield Suns and the Goldklang Group are pleased to announce the hiring of Connor Carey as the Director of Marketing and Ticket Sales Account Manager. Carey has several years experience with the Suns as a full-time intern. Fans will recognize Connor for his on-field presence, both on the mic and running promotions.

"We are obviously excited about the addition of Connor to our full-time staff. He has spent the last few seasons working for the Suns and has become a local celebrity. Connor is extremely creative, and brings a true Pittsfield work ethic to the job. His personality and presence will continue to help us enhance the fan experience, and guarantees on-field entertainment remains top-notch," said Suns president Kristen Huss.

Connor began his career with the Suns during their 2012 inaugural season. He worked several summers as a member of the game-day promotions staff, culminating with a full internship in 2016. As an intern, he was responsible for planning the Suns promotional schedule, with a primary focus on in-between inning contests. That summer, Connor grabbed the microphone and assumed the role as the on-field PA announcer, continuing in that role through 2018. In the spring of 2017, Connor worked in Los Angeles as an intern at the baseball agency, MVP Sports Group.

Connor, a Pittsfield native, graduated from Quinnipiac University in the Spring of 2018, earning his degree in Communications with a minor in Psychology. to draw in more fans through ticket sales.

Season Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased by contacting (413) 445-7867. For more information on the Pittsfield Suns, please contact Connor Carey, at Connor@pittsfieldsuns.com or by calling (413) 445-7867.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from January 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.