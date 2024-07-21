Sunday Draw Keeps Atlético Ottawa Top of Table

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa players celebrate the opening goal in front of a packed TD Place

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa played out a tough draw at home to Valour FC, maintaining their spot at the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. Both teams held the lead at various parts of the match, and a stunning last-minute double save to deny Zachary Roy and Rubén del Campo ensured the visitors earned a point.

Ottawa remains five points clear at the top of the CPL table, as Del Campo becomes the sole top scorer with eight goals.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table (8-5-2) following a 2-2 draw at home to Valour FC (8th place, 3-2-10).

Score: 1-0. Ottawa took an early lead as Tyr Walker's header was deflected for a Valour own goal (1').

Score: 1-1. Safwane Mlah, on his first professional appearance, equalized for Valour (26').

Score: 1-2. Valour took the lead as Gianfranco Facchineri headed home from a corner (67').

Score: 2-2. Ottawa struck back quickly, as Rubén del Campo finished from close range (73'). Assisted by Sam Salter.

Striker Rubén del Campo is the league's top scorer, with 8 goals in 15 matches.

Del Campo led the team in shots (3) and expected goals (xG) 0.31.

Sam Salter came off the bench to deliver another goal contribution, with the assist for Del Campo's goal.

This match was in support of the CHEO Foundation.

It was also MARVEL SUPER HERO DAY.

Atlético Ottawa heads on the road next Friday, July 26, facing off with York United (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Ottawa's next home match is against Cavalry FC on Saturday, August 3 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for "Kai's Big Night" in collaboration with the Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue. Click here for more information.

Attendance: 5,527

