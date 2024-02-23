Sugar Land Space Cowboys Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, have announced their full promotional schedule for the 2024 season at Constellation Field. With the promotional schedule announced, single-game tickets are also on sale now for all 75 Space Cowboys home games.

Sugar Land's promotional schedule is filled with fantastic giveaways, including six bobbleheads, featuring a matching set of former Space Cowboys' hurler Hunter Brown (April 6) and Astros' righty Justin Verlander (August 10) and a JP France Mustache bobblehead on April 19. New additions to the giveaway slate for 2024 include Eclipse Glasses (April 7), a Space Cowboys Crossbody Bag (May 12), Fishing Shirt (June 16) and Lotería Jersey (July 27) to name a few. The Space Cowboys will also be giving away a custom Tumbler (May 10) and Pickleball Paddle (August 9) and will celebrate Houston on July 13 with a 713 Jersey. Sugar Land's promotional schedule includes an additional seven Astros-themed giveaways, the first of which is an Astros Orange Cowboy Hat (April 20), with the rest announced at a later date.

The skies over Constellation Field will light up with 15 Texas-sized postgame fireworks shows with 13 Freddy's Fireworks Fridays and a pair of non-Friday shows on Sunday, May 26 and Thursday, July 4. Sugar Land will also sport seven different custom on-field jerseys including Scooby-Doo (April 19), Military (May 26), Patriotic (July 4), Star Wars (June 30) and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (September 1). The Space Cowboys will once again participate in MiLB's 'Copa de la Diversión,' playing as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B for seven nights throughout the season (April 21, May 23, June 28, July 27, August 23, September 13 and 14) and will auction off their game worn Dulces jerseys on September 14.

Sugar Land's home schedule features over 35 different theme days/nights, ranging from Space Day (April 7) to 4H/FFA Night & Western Night (April 20) and Margaritaville Night (July 6). The promotional schedule also returns AAPI Night (May 25), Pride Night (June 12), Black Heritage Night (June 15), Faith & Family Night (August 10) presented by Thrivent, University of Houston Night (August 25), a two-day Hispanic Heritage Celebration (September 13 and 14) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 15) presented by Top Fan Rivalry. Three postgame concerts are scheduled for 2024 with a Tribute to George Strait (April 20), a Tribute to the Queen of Tejano (June 29) and the Spazmatics (August 31), plus Postgame Yoga on the Field (April 21) presented by Houston Methodist.

The Space Cowboys will have two Baseball in Education Days (April 3 and May 8) and one Super Splash Day (July 10) while beating the heat with Holiday Lights in July (July 12). Sugar Land will also host Nurse Appreciation Night (May 21) presented by Houston Methodist and two Teacher Appreciation Nights (May 23 and June 13) presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. Finally, the Space Cowboys are at Constellation Field on Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day Weekend presented by the Hunton Group (May 24-26), Father's Day (June 16) and Independence Day (July 4).

The full list of the Space Cowboys giveaways include:

April 2 - 2024 Magnet Schedule presented by Texas Farm Bureau

April 5 - Space Cowboys Short Sleeve Hoodie presented by Houston Methodist

April 6 - Hunter Brown Bobblehead

April 7 - Eclipse Glasses presented by First Service Credit Union

April 19 - JP France Mustache Bobblehead presented by Republic Services

April 20 - Astros Orange Cowboy Hat presented by King Ranch Ag & Turf

May 10 - Space Cowboys Tumbler presented by Constellation

May 11 - Space Cowboys Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

May 12 - Space Cowboys Crossbody Bag presented by Constellation

May 24 - Astros Giveaway presented by H-E-B

May 25 - Space Cowboys Year of the Dragon Jersey

May 26 - Replica Space Cowboys Military Jersey presented by Bayway Cadillac Southwest

June 14 - Astros Giveaway presented by Frost Bank

June 15 - Negro League Jersey

June 16 - Space Cowboys Fishing Shirt presented by Constellation

June 28 - Astros Giveaway presented by Amaro Law Firm

June 29 - Space Cowboys Soccer Jersey presented by H-E-B

July 4 - Replica Patriotic Jersey presented by Regions Bank

July 5 - Astros Giveaway presented by Tachus Fiber

July 6 - Aloha Shirt presented by United HealthCare

July 13 - Space Cowboys 713 Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

July 26 - Straw Hat presented by Houston Methodist

July 27 - Space Cowboys Lotería Jersey presented by H-E-B

July 28 - Astros Affiliates Clear Backpack presented by Constellation

August 9 - Pickleball Paddle presented by Talyard Brewing

August 10 - Justin Verlander Bobblehead presented by Shell Federal Credit Union

August 24 - Astros Giveaway presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union

August 25 - University of Houston Basketball Jersey presented by Houston Tents & Events

August 30 - Wizard Night Jersey presented by Pepsi

August 31 - Baseball Card Bobblehead

September 13 - Día de los Muertos Jersey presented by Amaro Law Firm

September 14 - Astros Giveaway presented by GOYA

All promotions are subject to change for the 2024 season.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

