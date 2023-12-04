Sugar Land Holiday Lights Promotional Schedule December 4 to December 10

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 10th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist continues during the first full week of December.

Monday, December 4 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Family Monday and Goodwill Monday

Bundle packs are available which include four Holiday Lights tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks or hot chocolates for $54. Additional tickets may be added to Family Monday bundles as well.

For Goodwill Monday, guests can donate their gently used items at the Regions Bank ticket office at Constellation Field or at any participating Goodwill location and receive a free to ticket to Monday night's Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Participating locations can be found here.

Tuesday, December 5 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Silver Bells Night

Seniors age 55 and up receive a ticket discount and can participate in bingo.

Wednesday, December 6 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Speed Dating/Singles Night

Come to Constellation Field for Singles Night, with speed dating in the Karbach Cantina starting at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, December 7 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Astros Night and Houston Holiday Jersey Giveaway presented by Constellation

The Space Cowboys are celebrating our parent club, the 2023 AL West Champion Houston Astros, with Astros Night! The first 1,000 guests will receive a Houston Holiday Jersey presented by Constellation. Plus, there will be a special appearance by Orbit and the Shooting Stars.

Friday, December 8 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Holiday Lights and 'Snow'

It's the start of another weekend with 'SNOW' at Sugar Land Holiday Lights, featuring two 35-foot-long snow slides and a snow play area located just beyond the center-field gate at Constellation Field. Snow Passes can be added for $10 per person when purchasing tickets online or can be purchased at the Regions Bank Ticket Office or the Bud Light Ice House in center field.

Saturday, December 9 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Scout Night

Special Scout Night tickets are available and include early entry at 5 pm, a chance to receive a scout patch, a special scavenger hunt at 5:15 pm, a food voucher and participation in a Scout parade on the field at 6:30 pm. Tickets specifically for those wishing to participate in Scout Night can be purchased here. It's also the second night of 'SNOW.'

Sunday, December 10 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs for a Sunday stroll through Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

