Subway All-Star Football Game-December 13 at Blue Wahoos Stadium

December 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - In partnership with Pensacola Sports and the Subway High School All-Star Series, the 2019 Subway High School All-Star Football Game will be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM. Top gridiron talent from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County schools will take the field with the East All-Stars being coached by Milton High School head coach Harry Lees and Pensacola Catholic's Matt Adams leading the West All-Star squad.

Tickets for the game are $11 and available online at BlueWahoos.com and at the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office. Children ages four and under will receive free admission. Children ages 5-13 who attend the game wearing their youth football jersey will also be admitted free with a paying adult.

Gates will open at the stadium at 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 5, 2019

Subway All-Star Football Game-December 13 at Blue Wahoos Stadium - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.