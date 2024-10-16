Strykers Sign Brazilian Cyro Oliveira

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed Cyro Oliveira through the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. Oliveira, who hails from Brazil, joins Head Coach Paul Wright's squad on the heels of completing his third season in professional outdoor soccer, having previously laced up for Los Angeles Force. The 27-year-old appeared on the radar of the Strykers front office thanks to his prior connections with current team members, such as attacker Justin Stinson and goalkeeper Claysson De Lima.

"I'm ready and itching for this next chapter in my career," said Oliveira. "Indoor soccer is very technical and requires quick thinking in tight spaces, which meshes very well with my skill set. My goal is to learn as quickly as possible so I can be an effective team member and help get us into the playoffs."

Born and raised in Bauru, Brazil, Cyro Oliveira primarily played his youth soccer with Noroeste and Rio Claro before moving to Southern California in 2017 to join elite development academy FC Golden State. The midfielder took advantage of the program's pathway to the professional game, as he was promoted to affiliate club Los Angeles Force, playing for the National Independent Soccer League (NISA) outfit during the 2021, 2022 and 2024 campaigns. Prior to joining the Force, Oliveira was a standout with Cal Poly Pomona, having transferred from Cal State Bakersfield.

In an unlikely coincidence, the Strykers are the second club Cyro Oliveira shares in common with brand-new Empire signing and former LA Galaxy star Marcelo Sarvas. Like his younger compatriot, Sarvas at one point spent time with Noroeste, albeit with the senior squad.

The Strykers' executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg, expressed his excitement about Oliveira's arrival.

"We're very pleased to have secured the services of another gifted player with the ability to change games," said Nordberg. "Cyro has proven on grass that he possesses excellent ball control and vision for his teammates. Everyone is excited to see how those qualities translate to a smaller field."

