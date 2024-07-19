Strykers Re-Sign 2021 Top MASL 'Keeper Claysson De Lima

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed goalkeeper Claysson De Lima through the 2026-27 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The transaction marks a major milestone for Empire, as De Lima is a fan favorite who previously spent six seasons with the club. The 26-year-old, who is a former MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, missed 2023-24 due to visa issues.

"It's very exciting to be back," said De Lima. "Not being able to play for a while was difficult, so I thank God for this opportunity. I can't wait to get on the field and help the Strykers win. The goal is to return to the top of the league and make the playoffs. I am determined to work hard to accomplish that goal."

Born and raised in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Claysson De Lima rose through the youth ranks of local giants Fluminense and Botafogo before moving to the Los Angeles area and joining outdoor side FC Golden State Force. The netminder first became a member of the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) as a 19-year-old prior to the 2017-18 campaign.

After acting as an understudy to indoor goalkeeping legend Chris Toth for two seasons, De Lima took full advantage as Toth spent 2021 with the Tacoma Stars. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a shortened MASL schedule that year, the Brazilian started in all ten of his side's regular season matches as well as in all eight playoff games. While the Fury lost the Ron Newman Cup final series to rival San Diego in agonizing fashion, the team's young backstop earned individual glory when he was named the league's top goalkeeper.

Despite Chris Toth's return to the Inland Empire for 2021-22 and 2022-23, De Lima amassed a total of 12 appearances over the course of the two campaigns, providing further evidence of his talent.

"This signing has been a long time coming," said the Strykers' executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "Claysson De Lima has been an integral part of our family for over half a decade, and not being able to secure his paperwork last season was extremely frustrating. Beyond the undeniable quality he possesses between the posts, we're adding a proven winner and a top-notch individual to our locker room. Welcome back, Claysson!"

