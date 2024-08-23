Strykers Honored by California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Bakersfield, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League's (MASL), under the leadership of their managing partner Jeff Burum, have been recognized by the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) as "Inland Empire Region Business of the Year." The honor, which had been previously announced but was formally presented last night during a ceremony at the CHCC's 45th Annual Statewide Convention in Bakersfield, was accepted on behalf of the Strykers by Hugo Magaña and Michael Mota, with fellow front office members Ashley Cole and Billy Velto also in attendance.

The Strykers were nominated for the Inland Empire Region Business of the Year award by the Rancho Cucamonga-based Multicultural Business Alliance, which has made it its core mission to fuel economic growth and create equitable opportunities within the communities it serves.

Said the CHCC's chairwoman, Sylvia Duarte, during her presentation, "The Empire Strykers are the premier professional sports team based in the Inland Empire. Known for their skilled and experienced athletes, the team is dedicated to providing top-tier sports entertainment. Beyond the field, the Empire Strykers actively engage with the community, emphasizing meaningful involvement and support. They are committed to fostering professional and personal growth of their team members, aiming to set a high standard for sports entertainment both locally and beyond."

Featuring a number of players of Latin American background, including reigning MASL MVP Genaro Castillo and Mexican FIFA World Cup veterans Marco Fabián and Miguel Ponce, the MASL club works tirelessly to connect with the people of its region, regardless of factors such as ethnicity or socioeconomic status. During their most recent season, the Strykers partnered with a number of local cities to donate thousands of tickets to underprivileged families.

Away from the turf, the organization actively impacts the local community through partnerships with local nonprofits such as Hope through Housing and the affordable housing developer National CORE.

Said the Strykers' managing partner, Jeff Burum, "I'm in this because I love our beautiful region and believe in those who call it home. They deserve to have a team they can truly feel connected to and whose colors they can fly with pride. Thank you to the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for recognizing and highlighting our efforts to empower the people of the Inland Empire and to provide everyone with an opportunity to be part of our family."

The Empire Strykers host the fifth edition of the indoor soccer rivalry between the United States and Mexico at Ontario's Toyota Arena on Sunday, September 29, with both countries' men's and women's teams facing off. Tickets are available exclusively on Ticketmaster.

