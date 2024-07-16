Strykers' Fabián to Headline USA vs. Mexico in Ontario, Calif.

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) have announced they will be hosting the fifth edition of the arena soccer rivalry between the United States and Mexico on Sunday, September 29, 2024. For the second time, the high-profile event will feature a clash of the two countries' women's sides as well as their men's sides. Tickets to the prestigious doubleheader at Ontario's Toyota Arena start at $20 and may be purchased at www.tixr.com/groups/theempirestrykers. Fans are invited to enter code "USAMEX24" at checkout to secure 20% off via the early bird special.

Tickets will become available on Ticketmaster later this week.

While the team rosters will be revealed closer to game day, Strykers star and two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Marco Fabián has confirmed he will lace up for Mexico. The 34-year-old, who is a legend with his hometown Chivas de Guadalajara and has won the domestic cup with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, took the MASL by storm after joining Empire in early December 2023. Fabián crowned his seamless transition to the indoor game with three major accomplishments, sharing the Golden Boot and earning Elite Six and Newcomer of the Year honors.

The two USA vs. Mexico matchups promise to be eventful. Last year, the El Tri women bagged an 11-8 victory in an action-packed affair, followed by an emotional win by the American men, who came from behind to down their foes from down south 6-5. The 6,102 in attendance were also treated to a flood of activities and festivities surrounding the two games, including a cornhole competition held on the arena turf. This year's event will feature a BeerFest on the outside patio. Additional highlights will be announced in coming weeks.

