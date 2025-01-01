Strykers' Fabián, Stinson Selected for 2025 MASL All-Star Game

January 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced the first 24 participants in the 2025 MASL All-Star Game as determined via a vote by players, coaches and select front office personnel. The announcement revealed that Empire Strykers attackers Marco Fabián and Justin Stinson have been selected to participate in the high-profile event, which is scheduled to take place on February 12 in Utica, New York. Starting on January 2, fans will be able to pick more players for the MASL All-Star Game.

After joining Empire in December of last year, Mexican star Fabián took the league by storm, as he jointly won the 2023-24 Golden Boot for most goals scored (35) along with Kansas City's Zach Regret, earning Elite Six and Newcomer of the Year honors in the process. While his team finished with the worst record in its history, the two-time FIFA World Cup veteran also tied for first in the MASL in power play goals (6), for fifth in points-per-game average (2.2) and for sixth in total attacking points (47). So far in 2024-25, Fabián ranks tied for eighth in goals (6).

While fellow midfielder Stinson closed out last season on loan with the Tacoma Stars, he registered most of his matches with the Strykers. His combined totals with both teams saw the Missouri native finish second on Empire in goals (23), assists (15), points (38) and points-per-game average (1.8), all four constituting career highs. Five games into the current campaign, Stinson sits tied for sixth in the league in points (9) as well as tied for eighth in goals (6).

The complete list of the first 24 selectees to the 2025 MASL All-Star Game may be found below.

Current list of 2025 MASL All-Star Game participants

Forwards:

Marco Fabián (Empire)

Justin Stinson (Empire)

Franck Tayou (St. Louis)

William Eskay (St. Louis)

Luiz Morales (San Diego)

Gabriel Costa (San Diego)

Zach Reget (Kansas City)

Rian Marques (Kansas City)

Nick Perera (Tacoma)

Kelvin Oliveira (Utica)

Vini Dantas (Utica)

David Ortiz (Texas)

Dominic Francis (Harrisburg)

Ian Bennett (Milwaukee)

Juan Pereira (Baltimore)

Defenders:

Chad Vandegriffe (Kansas City)

Roberto Escalante (Chihuahua)

Cesar Cerda (San Diego)

Kristian Quintana (Dallas)

Stefan Mijatovic (Tacoma)

Mario Alvarez (Milwaukee)

Goalkeepers:

Nicolau Neto (Kansas City)

Andrew Coughlin (Utica)

Chris Toth (Tacoma)

The Empire Strykers' next home game is a clash with the Tacoma Stars on Sunday, January 5. Tickets are available here.

