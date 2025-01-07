Strykers' Fabián "Excited" for Back-To-Back Games at KC, Dallas

January 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - Having prevailed in Sunday's nail-biter against the Tacoma Stars, the Empire Strykers this week are preparing for a true test of their resolve. The Southern California-based Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) outfit faces back-to-back away meetings with the Kansas City Comets and the Dallas Sidekicks, followed by a quick return home for another matchup a mere two days later.

3-3-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Empire takes on 4-0-2 Kansas City on Friday, January 10, and 2-4-0 Dallas on Saturday, January 11. In the U.S., both games will stream exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

In their recent clash with Tacoma, the Strykers edged out a hard-fought 4-3 regulation-time victory that was powered in large part by a hat trick from midfield engine Marco Fabián and a standout performance by goalkeeper Brian Orozco.

Second-year MASL player Fabián scored two memorable goals in the match. In the first quarter, Andy Reyes picked out his teammate on a restart from the right and the Chivas de Guadalajara legend made it 1-1 by rifling a right-footed bullet into the upper left-hand corner from well outside the area. Then, in the second period, Fabián put his side ahead 2-1. Having received a through pass from Robert Palmer and flicked the ball up to himself, the 35-year-old found the far-side netting by way of an acrobatic scissor kick. He would later add the game-winner from the penalty spot.

For two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Fabián, the three tallies marked a return to the kind of attacking form that saw him win last season's joint MASL Golden Boot.

"I'm happy when I score, of course," said the Mexican after the final whistle, "but it doesn't matter who scores. We have a team with a good quality, and it's no problem for me to support my teammates so they can have goals. I just want to do my job well. The most important is that the team gets three points."

Besides Fabián, another hero emerged in backstop Orozco. As his side's disciplined defensive performance saw the opposition remain without a goal in the final quarter, Orozco more than did his part during his 42 minutes on the turf, producing a number of crucial interventions while giving up a single goal and boasting a rare .923 save percentage.

"When I got the news that I would start this game, I felt a whole bunch of extra motivation," said the 23-year-old, who has been splitting the time between the sticks with Claysson De Lima and Brandon Gomez. "I think it made a big difference. When I could get nervous before a game, I'm usually able to turn it into excitement. This is the sport I love. Anytime I get a chance to play, I just go out and enjoy it."

Empire's ability to keep the Stars off the board in the final 21 minutes proved crucial, with the visitors having leveled the score at 3-3 courtesy of consecutive netters following intermission. The Strykers had ended the opening half with a 3-1 advantage.

"After the break, we had a bit less energy and (Tacoma) start to play better," offered Marco Fabián. "It's indoor soccer. Even if you have two goals more than the other team, you have to be careful because it can change fast. We have to make sure we stay in the same level the whole game. Still, I think it was a good performance. We're happy about the win."

With the Strykers sitting in seventh with nine points, first-year head coach Onua Obasi's men look to create distance between themselves and the non-playoff positions as well as to stay connected with the top four, each of whom holds a five-point edge and threatens to pull away further. The narrow win over the Stars saw Empire bounce back from a 3-4 defeat away to rivals San Diego Sockers in the previous game.

Backline anchor and ex-Comets standout Robert Palmer is second in the MASL in blocked opposition shots (15). The Jamaican is jointly trailed on the Strykers by Emmanuel Aguirre and Momo Gueye (6 each). Meanwhile, Fabián is his team's leader on offense, as he ranks tied for fifth in the league in goals (9) and for tenth in points (10) as well as first on the Strykers in points-per-game average (1.7 in 6). The attacker's main partner in crime is Justin Stinson, who is second on his side's roster in points (9), goals (6) and points-per-game average (1.5 in 6). Impressively, defender Andy Reyes sits tied for seventh in the MASL in helpers (6), with rookie Mounir Alami (4) holding the runner-up position on Empire.

Netminder Brian Orozco expressed his satisfaction with the Strykers' recent ability to limit opponents' scoring output.

"I'm really happy with how the team is helping me out right now," he said. "My stats against Tacoma were great, but it's not a one-man job. We've really improved on how we defend, which is something we were missing a bit last season. Heading into this road swing, there are still little details that need to be fixed, but it's nothing major. We feel confident about the upcoming games."

In Friday's encounter with Kansas City, Empire faces a foe eager to stake claim to first place, as it's currently the lowest-positioned of the top four squads, each of whom sit on 14 points. With a victory at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Comets would also take another significant step toward making it back-to-back postseason appearances after returning to the knockout rounds in 2023-24 and making it all the way to the finals. Head coach Stefan Stokic's men recently avenged a 4-5 overtime loss to visiting St. Louis by way of a 4-3 away win over the Ambush three days later.

Defensively, Kansas City is led by former backup goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu, who has seized the moment amid injury issues facing club icon Nicolau Neto. The 25-year-old Ejimadu tops the league in goals-against average (3.37) and ranks second in save percentage (.746). Veteran Chad Vandegriffe has played a key role in the Missourians having conceded the second-least goals of all 12 teams (21), as the defender is third in blocked opposition shots (13). Ramone Palmer (8) sits second on the Comets.

So far in 2024-25, the Kansas City offense has been dominated by fifth-year man Rian Marques, who is enjoying a true breakout campaign just under eight months from his 30th birthday. The forward ranks tied for first in the MASL in points (17), third in points-per-game average (2.8 in 6), and tied for third in goals (10) and assists (7). Last season's co-Golden Boot winner Zach Reget has found himself lending support to Marques, as he sits second on the Comets in points (8), goals (6) and points-per-game average (1.3 in 6). Having played in 183 games with his side since 2016, midfielder Ignacio Flores is runner-up on the current roster in helpers (5).

Part two of Empire's back-two-back road matches could turn into a classic six-pointer, depending on how the Dallas Sidekicks fare in Thursday's game at Texas as well as the result of Friday's Strykers game at Kansas City. Currently, Dallas sits right below Empire in the eighth and final playoff position, having earned six points and trailing the Southern Californians by three. At just one point ahead of St. Louis and two points ahead of Harrisburg and Tacoma, Head Coach Terry Woodberry's team will be desperate to defend its postseason spot.

Reaching the knockout stages would be a historic accomplishment for the Sidekicks. In the past eight MASL campaigns, the storied club from the Lone Star State has only participated in the playoffs once - and not as a result of earning a berth. After finishing at the bottom of a seven-team table in the spring of 2021, Dallas benefited from the fact all sides qualified for the elimination rounds due to Covid 19-related format changes that season, only to be instantly ousted in the quarterfinals by way of two losses to the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers).

The Sidekicks backline has been jointly anchored by Kristian Quintana and ex-Fury fan favorite Nestor Hernandez, who are both tied for sixth in the league in blocked opposition shots (11 each). On attack, Dallas has leaned heavily on a strong display thus far by veteran Jamie Lovegrove, who ranks tied for seventh in the MASL in goals (8) while also leading his side in points (9) and points-per-game average (1.5 in 6). As Oscar Romero trails Lovegrove in points (5) and points-per-game average (1.0 in 5), two separate trios of players share-runners up in goals and assists.

Anthony Powell, David Balyeat and Esai Romero have each bagged the same number of tallies for the Sidekicks (3), with Felipe Silva, Renato Torquaro and Yahir Romero sitting level in helpers (2).

The Sidekicks most recently downed the visiting Harrisburg Heat 7-6, having previously dropped a 2-9 decision away to the Milwaukee Wave.

As the Strykers look ahead to their grueling schedule of back-to-back away matches and Monday's meeting with visiting St. Louis, Marco Fabián reminded the rest of his team to worry less about the results and more about executing the elaborate tactics thought up by young head coach Obasi.

"When you have three games in four days, it's not easy, especially when you travel," said the midfielder. "Of course, I hope we can get three wins, but we just have to focus on how we have to play against those teams. If we play our game well, we have a chance to beat every team. I'm excited for the next days."

For their upcoming road swing, the Empire Strykers take on the Kansas City Comets and the Dallas Sidekicks on January 10 and 11, respectively. The team returns home for a clash with the St. Louis Ambush on Monday, January 13. Season tickets and single-game tickets are here.

