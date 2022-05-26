Storm's Josh Eaves Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Thursday that Josh Eaves of the Quad City Storm is the recipient of the 2021-2022 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Eaves was born in Joliet, Illinois, but grew up in Hernando, Mississippi where he fell in love with the game of hockey. He started playing hockey at the age of nine and began working as a stick boy for the SPHL's Mississippi RiverKings in 2012.

In February 2018, Eaves became the equipment manager for the Birmingham Bulls, finishing out the season with them.

Eaves has been with Quad City since 2018 and just completed his fourth season as equipment manager for the Storm.

Previous Equipment Manager of the Year Winners

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 Brian McQueen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen

2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths

2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears

2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings

2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths

