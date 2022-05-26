Macon's Cynthia West Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Thursday that Cynthia West of the Macon Mayhem is the recipient of the 2021-2022 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

West, a native of Ft. Worth, Texas, moved to Georgia in January 2021 to join the Mayhem staff. Prior to starting with the SPHL, she worked with several Texas high schools, college lacrosse, semi-pro rugby, junior hockey and has been a college preceptor in Texas and Georgia. West is an associate member of the Justin Sportmedicine Team and will be working with the Coastal Plain League, a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league, this offseason.

Previous Athletic Trainer of the Year Winners

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 Max Finley, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 Lisa Connelly, Macon Mayhem

2017-18 Jen Lorenzo, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2016-17 Adam Norman, Columbus Cottonmouths

2015-16 Rick Hanlon, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Michelle Novak, Peoria Rivermen

