Steven Shotola Promoted to Special Assistant to Commissioner

CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League is proud to announce they made another move within its front office this off season. 34-year-old league executive Steven Shotola has been elevated to Special Assistant to the Commissioner where he will serve as the Commissioner's right-hand man for the 2026 season. Steven's new role tackles the league's biggest projects and challenges; while balancing public relations, communications, and most of all keeping league objectives on schedule & up to standards. Shotola is the last remaining league office member from the original 2017-2018 National Arena League front office assisting the league through its inaugural season, a global pandemic, and eight intense seasons of play. Steven Shotola served four league commissioners during his tenure as the Director of Media and in recent years also led the league's Broadcasting efforts.

Mentioned on an Episode of the NAL's Inside the Walls Podcast "Steven has moved up, he is the right hand to me, he makes sure league affairs stay on task, handles a lot of the planning, forecasting, and growth for the league. Having him allows me to not worry about taking on all of the contacts we need to speak with, he's always been there to help the league." Said Commissioner Ikard.

Shotola's long history with the National Arena League provides a unique perspective, deep experience, his role prevents mistakes from repeating themselves and helps keep the league focused between planning phases and progress phases."Being able to be in the Commissioner corner during great times & time adversity is an absolute honor, I've witness the direction the league is taking and I proud to be on this journey with our teams, we have a lot of work ahead of us but I'm certain the leagues greatest days are its near future, we have the right minds & hands in place to make it so." Said Steven Shotola, Special Assistant to the Commissioner.

A graduate of Jacksonville University, Shotola has experience working at the team level in the National Football League (NFL) and the Arena Football League (AFL).

