National Arena League to Announce Full 2026 Schedule Release

HICKORY, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to announce that the full 2026 season schedule will be released tomorrow, exclusively on the Inside the Walls Podcast at 8:00 pm EST.

The special broadcast will feature appearances from league coaches and special guests who will break down the highly anticipated matchups, rivalries, and key storylines for the upcoming season.

Fans and media are encouraged to tune in tomorrow to hear first-hand insights into the season ahead and learn which games will headline the league's national spotlight.

Schedule Release Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2025

Platform: Inside the Walls Podcast via NAL Social Media Accounts' Live Stream

