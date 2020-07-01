Statement on 2020 Season

July 1, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs





Dear baseball fans,

Yesterday, Minor League Baseball officially announced there would not be a 2020 season. While not unexpected, the news was still met with sadness and disappointment.

First, we would like to express our condolences to all that have been affected by this pandemic and a special thank you to all the healthcare employees and essential workers who keep our community safe and thriving.

Usually by this time of the year, Four Winds Field would be buzzing with excitement and camaraderie. The laughter of children playing in the Toyota Fun Zone or splash pad would echo throughout the stadium. The smell of hot dogs and popcorn would waft down the streets. The brilliant colors of fireworks would illuminate the downtown skies every Friday night. For now, those moments will be put on hold.

In the coming days and weeks, our staff will reach out to season seat holders, group leaders, and corporate partners with options for their ticket plans, outings, and packages. Those who purchased packages like the Championship Ticket Package or Black Friday Package will also be contacted. Individual tickets purchased for the 2020 season will be able to be exchanged for any 2021 regular season game.

Four Winds Field will not sit empty this year. Many other community events will be held at the stadium including youth baseball tournaments, graduations, private events, and special programs shown on the video board. Plus, Four Winds Field will be the secondary training site and taxi squad for the Chicago Cubs.

As we continue to navigate these uncharted waters, we want to thank our fans and corporate partners for their continued support and patience. Even without a Minor League Baseball season in 2020, Four Winds Field will still be a place "Where Everyone Comes to Play."

The South Bend Cubs

